Tiger Pacific Capital LP Has $2.19 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP lowered its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,929 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises about 0.5% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $33,951,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 511.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 594,881 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 56.9% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of GDS by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 708,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

