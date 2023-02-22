TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.29-$3.41 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

TJX traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.33. 2,729,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,739. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.