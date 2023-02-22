TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.39-3.51 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.61.

TJX stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

