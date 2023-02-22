Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Toll Brothers updated its FY23 guidance to $8.00 to $9.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.00-$9.00 EPS.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TOL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 628,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 120.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.