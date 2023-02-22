Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toll Brothers also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.00 to $9.00 EPS.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,081. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

