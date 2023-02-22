Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.01 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.01 billion and approximately $29.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00009756 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00043563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00214269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,056.70 or 1.00001439 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.37198969 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $36,755,024.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.