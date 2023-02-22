TraDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.01 (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. TraDAO has a total market cap of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00420604 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.53 or 0.27861596 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

