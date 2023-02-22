Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,368 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 924,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,122. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,746,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

