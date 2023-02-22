Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Shares Gap Up to $40.59

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.59, but opened at $41.97. Travel + Leisure shares last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 265,356 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

