Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.