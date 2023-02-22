Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) PT Lowered to $30.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

