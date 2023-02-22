Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Trinity Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.82%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $7,828,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.