Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.96. 67,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 163,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFPM. Raymond James increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

