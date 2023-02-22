Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $260,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

TFC stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

