Twenty Acre Capital LP Has $1.98 Million Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the quarter. HUYA makes up about 2.2% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP owned 0.37% of HUYA worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. China Renaissance raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

HUYA Trading Down 3.2 %

HUYA Profile

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

