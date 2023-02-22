Twenty Acre Capital LP Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 537,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Full Truck Alliance accounts for approximately 4.0% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 13,564,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,846,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,892,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,898,000 after buying an additional 3,121,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 154,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,813,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

YMM stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 0.01.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 19.25%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

