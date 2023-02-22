Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

UBER stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.