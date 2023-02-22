UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,621,000 after buying an additional 865,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. 407,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,594. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 608.00%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

