Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $110.17 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.15 billion and approximately $110.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.76 or 0.00028469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00389368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004263 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016896 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.95402825 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 616 active market(s) with $127,842,389.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

