Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.38–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.87 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sidoti cut shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

UEIC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 47,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,622. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Electronics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

