Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.38–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.87 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sidoti cut shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.
Universal Electronics Price Performance
UEIC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 47,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,622. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.