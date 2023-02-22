UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $26.55. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares trading hands.

UPM-Kymmene Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

About UPM-Kymmene

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

