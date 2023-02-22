Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 5.6%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $19.34. 2,031,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,767,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $969,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,624 shares of company stock worth $579,832 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

