Uranium Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,271 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 3,512 call options.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,014. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.09 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.60.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.