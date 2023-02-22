Uranium Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,271 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 3,512 call options.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,014. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.09 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 30.1% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.