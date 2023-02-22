US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

US Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. 444,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.46. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

