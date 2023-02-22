Utrust Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $58.60 million and $6.19 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00417043 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.47 or 0.27630659 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

