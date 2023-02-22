Utrust (UTK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.97 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Utrust has a market capitalization of $60.08 million and $5.97 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00419677 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,661.88 or 0.27806110 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.