Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.84, but opened at $66.05. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Valaris shares last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 216,446 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Valaris alerts:

Institutional Trading of Valaris

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

About Valaris

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.