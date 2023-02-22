Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.35-15.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.
Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.2 %
VMI traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.78. 142,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,189. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $205.67 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on VMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
