Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 707.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 433,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,315,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,542,000 after purchasing an additional 340,955 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

