Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.52. 39,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

