Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $366.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

