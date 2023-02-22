Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $209,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,177. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

