Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,726 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 170.1% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 242,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 242,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.