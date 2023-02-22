Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.29. Vaso shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 29,200 shares traded.
Vaso Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
Vaso Company Profile
Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.
