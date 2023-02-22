Venus BUSD Price Up 0.1% This Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00418393 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.16 or 0.27718573 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02190073 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

