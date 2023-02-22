Verge (XVG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Verge has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $56.27 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,777.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00393479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00093161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00658194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00587879 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00180522 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,245,913 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

