Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vericel Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vericel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vericel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

