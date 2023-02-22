Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 116,802 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,802 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,260,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Westlake by 72.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westlake by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

