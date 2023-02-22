Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 80,177 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,177 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Biohaven worth $25,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter worth $572,100,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,365,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biohaven Stock Down 7.7 %
NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16.
About Biohaven
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
