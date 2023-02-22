Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,012 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 803.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Shares of AMLX opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.