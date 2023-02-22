Verition Fund Management LLC Has $16.21 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,351 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.35% of BWX Technologies worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

