Verition Fund Management LLC Has $18.57 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.34% of EMCOR Group worth $18,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 199.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 65,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 43,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in EMCOR Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

