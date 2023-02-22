Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18,073.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,150 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 0.4% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $31,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. UBS Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,749.60.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.9 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Recommended Stories

