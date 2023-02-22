Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.30. 231,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $325.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

