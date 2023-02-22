Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.17-$1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -254.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

