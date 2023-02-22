VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,069 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $28,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. 594,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,329. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

