Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.88. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

