Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,813,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,914 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises approximately 1.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $40,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Vipshop Trading Up 2.6 %

VIPS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,599. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.