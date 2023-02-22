Vipshop (VIPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vipshop Trading Down 3.9 %

VIPS stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Articles

