VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $16,956.67 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00265038 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,176.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

